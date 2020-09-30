Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $144.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.77.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

