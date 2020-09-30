William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $197.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

