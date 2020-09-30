William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOCO. BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.53. El Pollo LoCo has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth $146,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

