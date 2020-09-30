Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,984,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 3,030,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

SPGYF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,241. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

