Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.57

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.57 and last traded at $184.75, with a volume of 8175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.75.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $18,143,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

