Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WEYL opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Weyland Tech has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Weyland Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

