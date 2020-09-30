Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.05. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 15,411 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

