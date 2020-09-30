Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 528,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,543. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,027,000 after buying an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

