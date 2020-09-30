Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Update

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 528,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,543. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.
