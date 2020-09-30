Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.60 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

