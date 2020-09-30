Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the August 31st total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WSTL stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Westell Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.