Wells Fargo & Company Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $232.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

Stryker stock opened at $204.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.53. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $194,038,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 519.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

