Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 7.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 2,530,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,786,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weibo by 62.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 78.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.