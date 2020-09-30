Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $425.00 to $420.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $530.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

9/22/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $530.00 to $560.00.

9/4/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $397.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $573.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Netflix was given a new $550.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $495.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,782. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.01 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.70. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

