Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

