Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.