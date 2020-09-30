Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.
WBS opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 66,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
