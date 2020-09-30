Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

WBS opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 66,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

