Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Webster Financial stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,426,000 after acquiring an additional 553,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,322.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

