WAX Reaches Market Cap of $54.23 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bancor Network and IDEX. WAX has a market cap of $54.23 million and approximately $591,689.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.01622223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00177327 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,709,588,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,356,690,304 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex, C2CX, Huobi, Tidex, Bancor Network, Bibox, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

