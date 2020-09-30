Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.86

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.86 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 8638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.21.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after purchasing an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after purchasing an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.