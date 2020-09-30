Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.28

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $881,234.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002643 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

