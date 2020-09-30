Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $461.40 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00003637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.92 or 0.03315929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049725 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bithumb, LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, Allbit and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

