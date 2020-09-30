Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.17

Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.17 and last traded at $84.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $265.47 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

