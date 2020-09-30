Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

IDE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.