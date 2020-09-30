Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €169.00 ($198.82) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €138.74 ($163.22) on Monday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

