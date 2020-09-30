Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. Vitality Products shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

About Vitality Products (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

