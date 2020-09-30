VIG Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. VIG has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $5,059.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,751.82 or 1.00029319 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00625692 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.01235815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005424 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00109299 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

