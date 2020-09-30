VIDY One Day Volume Reaches $535,224.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $535,224.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.43 or 0.05080208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033803 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

