Vid (VI) Price Down 37.4% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Vid has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $67,867.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,482,398 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.