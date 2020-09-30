Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.18). 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.60.

About Vianet Group (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

