Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.87. Vermillion shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 543,156 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermillion stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Vermillion worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

