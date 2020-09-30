Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.88 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $788.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00025339 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Mercatox, Fatbtc and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

