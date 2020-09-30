Verge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Verge has a market cap of $71.33 million and $1.27 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00429527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003019 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,365,270,943 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bittrex, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Binance, Upbit, Graviex, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

