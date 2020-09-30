Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Pi Financial

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 million and a P/E ratio of 153.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

