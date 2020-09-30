Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Pi Financial

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 million and a P/E ratio of 153.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67.
About Vecima Networks
