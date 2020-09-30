USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002071 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001735 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000712 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.