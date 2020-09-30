USDx stablecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,794.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.17 or 0.02113626 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00572525 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002444 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009288 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

