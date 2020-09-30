US Dataworks (OTCMKTS:UDWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

US Dataworks Inc (OTCMKTS:UDWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. US Dataworks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,264,900 shares traded.

US Dataworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDWK)

US Dataworks, Inc is not engaged in any operations. The Company was a software and technology provider serving the financial services sector. It sold its business assets.

