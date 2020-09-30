Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Urban One has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.