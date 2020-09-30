Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.40 Million

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $90.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Upwork posted sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $353.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.16 million to $354.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $407.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $48,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 221,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.