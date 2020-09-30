United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $27-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.48 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

UNFI stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $882.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

