Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248.90 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $397.22 million and approximately $248.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00037987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

