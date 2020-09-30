Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays raised shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 5,470 ($71.48) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,871.36 ($63.65).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,805 ($62.79) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,930 ($64.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,617.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,351.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.