UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 51.5% in September

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UNICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UNICHARM CORP/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. UNICHARM CORP/S has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

