Unibright Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, IDEX, Liquid and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

