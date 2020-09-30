Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.46 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $37.46 million and $749,286.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,749.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.02117899 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00580329 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,066,475 tokens. Ultra's official website is ultra.io

Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

