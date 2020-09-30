UBS Group Upgrades Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) to Neutral

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NESRF. Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.