U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 30th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.