Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $261.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

Shares of TWLO traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.41. 11,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,829. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

