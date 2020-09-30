Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

TPC stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

