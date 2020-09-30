Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $1.32. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 49,620 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

