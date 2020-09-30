TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) PT Lowered to $6.50

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

TRST has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TRST opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $61,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

